Cuéllar receives a call and helps the reinforcement to choose to play for Flamengo

Gustavo Cuellar is a player who was very loved by the fans of the Flamengo for quite some time. The Colombian was one of the few good players at the time of “skinny cows” before this starred team of Mais Querido. Leaving him in 2019, however, was not very nice and the player scratched his image a little in front of the Red-Black fan.

Since 2019, the midfielder wears the shirt of the Al Hilal. He even faced Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo in the same year, in the semifinal of the Interclub World Cup. On the occasion, Mengão won by 3 to 1, in a comeback. This year, the athlete has been considered to return to Brazilian football and negotiations are underway with Internacional.

The curious thing is that cuéllar can help the CRF complete the agreement with Juan Fernando Quintero, formerly of River Plate. The midfielder called the ex-Flamengo midfielder in order to find out about the club from Rio de Janeiro and only received praise. Quintero, then, is very excited to defend the red-black colors. The 29-year-old is even probing people in the real estate business to rent a house in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with the program ElShowDelGato , Quintero practically struck a deal with Flamengo and delivered that he chose the Mais Querido to pursue his career. Now, it just depends solely and exclusively on Marcos Braz coming along and signing him.

“It’s a great team, for all that it represents at South American and world level. I would like to play for Flamengo, I hope that God allows it and that everything works out for the good of all. That in the coming days it will come true, I look forward to it”, said.