Cup of the Cup raised by Messi in the most liked photo in the story of Instagram is fake; understand the case

the photo of Lionel Messi raising the cup Qatar World Cup is the most liked Instagram story, with over 74 million likes, surpassing the record previously held by an egg. However, what few people know is that the trophy raised by the Argentine captain is fake and it is a handmade replica that a couple of fans of Buenos Aires had ordered.













After winning the World Cup in Qatar, Lusail stadium, Messi went to celebrate with his teammates on the field. Amidst the albiceleste euphoria, the number 10 of Argentina held the cup, not knowing it was fake, and kept it for several minutes, until he was alerted by Angel Di Maria. However, upon learning of the misunderstanding, the World Cup star took the situation as a joke. They even laughed at the situation. the photographer Fernando de la Orden recorded the moment of revelation.









An Argentine couple who live in La Plata used this replica and told how it got into the hands of the best player in the Qatar Cup. Paula Zazulich and Manuel Zaro are the owners of the object that Messi had in his hands and told the Argentine newspaper Clarin how it happened after Argentina’s third world championship, on December 18th.





The couple entered the stadium with the cup inside their backpack and after winning on penalties, they took it to celebrate. The confusion started when a relative of Leandro Paredesmidfielder for the national team, and Paula and Manuel handed him the replica, asking the world champion to autograph the cup.





The idea was that players could sign. A relative of (Leandro) Paredes took him to the field and he signed. After that, it was player to player, familiar to familiar, and they took pictures. We wanted it back and then I shouted to a couple of players ‘if you see the Cup that Paredes has, it’s ours’, and in the end I brought Lautaro Martínez, who also signed it. FIFA staff came and asked us to confirm that it was not the original, the couple told Argentine media.





The real trophy infantino gave Messi was just a few minutes ago with the players and after being picked up by the captain, she would go back to the headquarters of the fifa at Switzerland. The champion selection, then, receives an official imitation, but, unlike the previous Cups, where the trophy exchange is carried out in a private unit of the stadium, the replacement for the official replica was carried out in the same playing field. Therefore, there were three bowls at the celebration, which may have contributed to the confusion.





Dí María, who at the start of the celebration was in goal opposite Messi, explained how he found out that Lionel’s cup was the counterfeit replica, made by the Argentine couple.





Security told me ‘please don’t give the Cup to anyone’ and I said ‘but there’s another Cup there’ and they said ‘no, no, the one you have is the real one, that’s why we are like you’. That’s what he later told Messi, Dí María said.





On the other hand, Pablo told the Argentine newspaper that a few hours after the celebration at the stadium, he discovered that Messi had in his hands the Cup that he had ordered. Although it is very similar to the original.





When we started looking at the photos, we realized that Leo had taken a picture with our glass. We saw details, mainly on the underside (the base), that confirmed it was ours. Antonella (Leo’s wife) lifted this cup, also one of Messi’s children, Pablo said.









Pablo and Paula told the story celebrating that, in some way, they were part of history. However, some fans lashed out at the couple, blaming them for spoiling hundreds of thousands of iconic photos of Messi holding the cup, as the star and other champions use the fake object. The fans revealed how the trophy was made, which is protected in their home.





Before the World Cup, we contacted people who are dedicated to making cups and it took them six months to make it. It has the weight of the original, is made with resin and quartz inside and bathed in a gold paint. There are some details, marks and reliefs that are not similar, but the difference is minimal, they said.

