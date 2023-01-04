Damar Hamlin’s uncle says Bills safety had a second cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin’s family released a statement and the player’s uncle spoke to ESPN on Tuesday.

This Tuesday, the Damar Hamlin’s family thanked the public for their continued support and prayers for the safety of buffalo billswho remains hospitalized in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football against Cincinnati Bengals.

“On behalf of our family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this difficult time. family.

In an interview with ESPN’s Coley Harvey, Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, revealed that the safety had two cardiac arrests. In addition to what happened in the field, Damar also suffered a new stop as soon as he arrived at the University of Cincinnati hospital.

Glenn also revealed that several family members were gathered in Pittsburgh watching the game, and as soon as the game took place, family members drove to Cincinnati.

Bills players mourn as Hamlin is tended to on the turf Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

understand the case

the safety of Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin had to be removed by ambulance after receiving emergency attention on the turf at Paycor Stadium for more than 10 minutes, which resulted in the suspension of the match against Cincinnati Bengals on the night of this Monday (2).

hamlin received cardiorespiratory massage for several minutes to be revived after passing out on a play in the first quarter. He also appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance and taken off the pitch.

The injury happened after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got to his feet. He then abruptly fainted. Doctors rushed to help him immediately. A stretcher was still taken to the lawn while health professionals protected his head.

The entire Bills team surrounded Hamlin as he received emergency treatment.. Several players were quite shaken and taking comfort as the player was carried. Some turned their backs so as not to see their partner in a difficult situation.

After Hamlin left the field, Bills players knelt in a circle and then returned to the edge of the field, with defensive players taking to the field to continue the game. Steffon Diggs then called everyone into a conversation.

Instead of returning to the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor went to Bills coach Sean McDermott and the match officials. The decision was to suspend the match, which the Bills led 7-3.