Dana White, UFC president, is caught assaulting his wife on New Year’s Eve and speaks out; watch

On Saturday (31), UFC president Dana White was spotted exchanging slaps with his wife, Anne White, at a nightclub in Mexico. The images were released by TMZ, who also spoke to the couple on Monday (2) about what happened.

In the video, which went viral on social media, you can see Dana holding Anne’s left hand tightly while saying something in her ear. She then slaps the top hat in the face, who responds with two more assaults on the woman. At that moment, people around interfere in the fight, separating one from the other and avoiding an even worse situation. Watch:

To the vehicle, Dana publicly apologized and said he was “embarrassed” about the case: “I’m one of the guys who says there’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to get his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”. He pointed out that both were very drunk during the New Year’s Eve celebration, but that still is not a justification for physical aggression.

“I’m embarrassed. We have three kids, and since the video came out, we’ve been showing the kids and are more focused on our family now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You never lay hands on a woman.”he continued in the outburst.

Anne White also spoke in conversation with TMZ, downplaying the incident. In addition to confirming Dana’s version, she highlighted that this aggressive behavior is unusual in their relationship. “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character is an understatement – nothing like this has happened before. Unfortunately, we were drinking heavily on New Years and things got out of hand, on both sides.”he claimed.

Finally, she pointed out that both have already apologized and asked the public for privacy: “We have talked about this as a family and apologized to each other. I hope people respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”.

