Danilo analyzes the match and approves Corinthians’ performance in victory in the Copinha debut

This Tuesday, Corinthians debuted in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. In a game without major scares, Timão beat Zumbi’s team by 4-0. After the game, coach Danilo gave a press conference and approved the team’s performance.

“We know that Copinha is like that, we play with players we don’t know, it’s complicated, but getting ahead is fundamental and we did everything we proposed until the 30th minute, we created opportunities, we played well, we triangulated, they had a closed team, made it difficult. At halftime I spoke, then we started to risk passes, they were closed, at first we played a lot on the sides, at halftime I changed names, Pedrinho didn’t have much space. Overall, it was a great match.”

After analyzing in more detail, Danilo gave an overview of the match. According to him, the alvinegra team fulfilled the role that was proposed from the beginning of the game.

“In general, we had a great game, giving the opponent few opportunities, I think if you take the percentage of ball possession, it was very high in the game, the whole time we play in their field and they are very closed. I think that is the objective”, concluded the Alvinegro commander.

Timão started the journey in the competition with the three points. Now, the squad commanded by Danilo returns to the field on the next 6th, against Fast, from Amazonas, a team that was defeated by Ferroviária in the other game of the group.

Check out coach Danilo’s press conference in full

