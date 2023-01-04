data of 229 million users is leaked; Brazil is the second most affected country

Music streaming service Deezer has admitted it was the target of a hacker attack that stole the data of about 229 million users. About 37.1 million Brazilian users were affected by the invasion.

Data would have been leaked by invasion of a third-party partner company of Deezer

60 GB of user data was offered for sale on the hacker forum

37.1 million Brazilians had their data violated

According to Restore Privacy, which had confirmation from Deezer about the attack, the hacker responsible for the breach posted user data for sale on a hacker forum.

The cyber attack took place in 2019 and several user data were stolen by the hacker such as: first and last name, dates of birth, email address, gender, location data, date of affiliation and user ID.

The breach of the stolen data was first reported on November 6, with a user of the hacking forum, Breached, claiming in a post to have stolen data from more than 240 million music streaming users. The hacker put up for sale on the forum 60GB with user data.

Post that put user data up for sale on the hacker forum. (Image: Restore/Privacy)

Brazil was the second country most affected by the data leak, with 37.1 million users and is behind only France with 46.2 million users affected. Check out the full list of countries that had user data breached:

France: 46.2 million users

Brazil: 37.1 million users

Great Britain: 15.3 million users

Germany: 14.1 million users

Mexico: 11.1 million users

Colombia: 9.0 million users

Turkey: 6.9 million users

United States: 6.4 million users

Italy: 5.0 million users

Guatemala: 4.4 million users

On November 8, Deezer admitted the theft of data in a statement, published on the company’s website. According to the notice, the data was stolen through a invasion of a third-party partner that the company worked with.

“The data in question was handled by a third party partner that we have not worked with since 2020, and it was this partner that suffered the breach. Deezer’s security systems remain effective and our own databases are secure,” reads the statement.

