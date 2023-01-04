Dead City official synopsis revealed

Spin-off starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), The Walking Dead: Dead City had its first official synopsis revealed by AMC. According to the text, the series will take place years after the end of the original production and will show the duo going to the island of Manhattan, in New York, which was abandoned after the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – read in full below:

“Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan, and now they must form a tenuous alliance to accomplish a dangerous mission. They travel to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the start of the zombie apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. In town, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, flee a marshal with a checkered past, and pursue a notorious killer. The traumas of your tumultuous past can be as great a threat as the dangers of the present.”

Eli Jornéwho wrote and produced episodes of The Walking Deadwill be the showrunner of dead city. Scott M. Gimplehired by AMC to oversee the franchise, will serve as a producer.

In addition to dead citythe broadcaster plans two other spin-offs of the franchise: one focused on Michonne and Rick; and another on Daryl, set in Europe. This is not counting, of course, the presumed continuations of Tales of the Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

