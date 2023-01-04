Did Lagertha Become a Valkyrie in Vikings? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Did Lagertha become a Valkyrie after her death in Season 6 of Vikings? Here’s what the story and series suggest about Lagertha’s fate after her death.

Vikings saw the rise and fall of many great warriors, among them Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who died in the show’s final season – but did she become a Valkyrie after her death? Although the first seasons of Vikings Focused on the travels and raids led by the legendary Norse figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), as the series grew and expanded, Ragnar shared the spotlight with the characters closest to him, such as Lagertha, his first wife and mother of Gyda and Björn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), as well as a talented squire.

After Ragnar cheated on her with Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), Lagertha left Kattegat with Björn and went through hell and back from that moment on, including getting trapped in abusive relationships and fighting many battles. Of course, Lagertha made a number of enemies during her time in Vikings, and although she survived many battles, she met her destiny in Season 6 when she was killed by one of Ragnar’s sons, as prophesied by The Seer. Since Lagertha was a fierce squire, does that mean she became a Valkyrie after she died?

Vikings: Why Lagertha Probably Became a Valkyrie

The characters in Vikings believe in Norse mythology, some more passionately than others (like Floki), but all hoped to go to Valhalla after they died. In Norse mythology, Valhalla is a majestic and huge hall in Asgard ruled by Odin, but not everyone can cross the gates. Half of the warriors who die in combat are chosen by Odin and taken to Valhalla, led by the Valkyries, while the other half go to Fólkvangr, a meadow ruled by the goddess Freyja, and in both cases, the warriors fight each other daily and prepare themselves. if for Ragnarök, which is the end of the world and your end. It is believed that female shieldmaids could also go to Valhalla if they fought and died bravely, proving themselves worthy of entering Valhalla, but just like warriors, not all made it to Valhalla.

Now, Lagertha may have made it to Valhalla, which doesn’t automatically mean she’s become a Valkyrie, but one of the promotional videos for Vikings season 6 may have hinted that Lagertha would become one. In it, a Valkyrie introduces herself, describing herself as “Valkyrie, Chooser of the Dead, Angel of Death”, and when she says that “for the chosen ones, the end is near”, Lagertha is shown. This may suggest that Lagertha joined the Valkyries after her death, which is further supported by how the Vikings showed Lagertha entering what is understood to be Valhalla escorted by the Valkyries while wearing a white dress like the surrounding Valkyries. Furthermore, it was speculated Vikings‘ run that Lagertha was a Valkyrie walking among men, not only due to her great fighting skills, but also because she never really seemed to age.

Was the real Lagertha a Valkyrie?

Lagertha appears in Saxo Grammaticus’ Gesta Danorum, but the veracity of this has been disputed, and since Ragnar was probably not a real person, so is Lagertha. However, historians believe that Lagertha could be a representation of the Valkyries, as Saxo described her as “flying around” to the enemy’s rear, attributing to it the power of flight. Lagertha, then, was likely not a real person and was instead created to better represent the Valkyries’ role on Earth, as it was believed that they not only resided in Valhalla, but also lived among the Vikings on Earth and had relationships. with human men, though these usually ended badly for everyone, as with Lagertha and Ragnar.