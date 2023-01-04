Did you know? Sandman star once dated Stranger Things actress



08/10/2022 08:00

Tom Sturridge plays Morpheus, or Dream, in Sandman. He’s an actor you’ve probably never seen before, but he’s worked in a number of less popular projects.

In addition, the actor’s connections with other famous people are many. He is a great friend of Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson, for example, having met the latter when the two were still 13 years old.

Tom Sturridge has also been in relationships with some well-known actresses. One of them Maya Hawke, who plays the character Robin in Stranger Things.

Their courtship began in 2019, and lasted until very recently. The romance came to an end in early 2022.



Other actor relationships

Before that, the Sandman star was in a relationship with Sienna Miller, which lasted between 2011 and 2015.

They even had a daughter together, who was born in 2012. Despite the end of the relationship, Tom Sturridge and Sienna Miller still get along very well and are constantly seen taking care of their daughter together.

Another little commented romance of the actor happened with Abigail Breslin, actress of Zumbilndia and Scream Queens.

Sandman is now available on Netflix.

This post Did you know? Sandman star already dated Stranger Things actress was first published in Observatório do Cinema.