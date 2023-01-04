Do I need to clear iPhone cache? Understand!

The data in your cache is stored over time and can end up slowing down your device’s responsiveness if it gets too bulky or out of date. Therefore, clearing the cache is very important, as it can fix some loading errors and even speed up your browser. Therefore, in today’s article we are going to show you how you can clear the cache of your iphone.

How to clear cache on iPhone?

Safari is known to be the default browser for Apple devices. As of the iOS 11 update, this process may affect all devices signed in to your iCloud account. That way, your caches will be cleared and you’ll have to log in to everything the next time you use them. Check now how to clear iPhone cache in Safari:

Open settings on the device; Search for “Safari” in the list of applications; Click on “Advanced site data”; Scroll to the end and select “Remove all site data”; Click “Remove” now in the pop-up box.

How to clear Google Chrome cache?

Furthermore, Google Chrome is another popular browser that can be used by iPhone users. To clear Chrome’s cache you will need to follow the following step by step:

Open the Google Chrome application; Select the three dots located in the lower right corner; Scroll to the top and click on “Settings”; Select “Privacy and Security”; Select “Clear Browsing Data” to open one last menu; Select the desired time interval; Click “Clear Browsing Data” at the bottom of the screen again.

Clearing the Mozilla Firefox Cache

Finally, there is still the possibility for iPhone users to use Firefox. See the step by step: