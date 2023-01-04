“Do you want to receive…”; Rogério Ceni’s student does not reappear, is released from São Paulo and the backstage heats up

Sao Paulo
Player was one of the most used by coach São Paulo in 2022, but will not remain on the team
São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.
Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the departures already confirmed, some names are still a subject with regard to the “clean” in the São Paulo squad, and one of them is the midfielder Igor Gomes, who arranged his trip to Atlético-MG.
Having signed a pre-contract, the midfielder will be a Galo player as soon as his contract expires. However, it still remains to be seen when he leaves Morumbi: his bond at São Paulo is until March, and Galo wants his arrival in January. The situation “heated up” this Monday (2), when the São Paulo club released him from the re-presentation of the squad.
With ongoing negotiations, Tricolor has already shown that it wants to receive something in return for allowing Igor to leave now, in addition to keeping a percentage of his economic rights. Atlético, on the other hand, offered 10% of a future sale of the player in exchange for the early release, terms that did not please and were refused by São Paulo.
