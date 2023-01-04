Dona Celeste, Pel’s centuries-old mother

photo: reproduction Pel next to Dona Celeste

Celeste Arantes, Pel’s mother, turned 100 on November 20, the day the World Cup in Qatar began. The funeral procession that traveled through Santos this Tuesday passed by her house before the burial.

Dona Celeste was 17 years old on October 23, 1940 when she gave birth to her eldest son, who would become for many the best football player in history with 1,283 goals (in his accounts) and the unprecedented feat of winning three World Cups.

Married to João Ramos do Nascimento at the age of 16, she later had Jair (“Zoca’), who died in 2020 of cancer, the same disease that killed the ‘King’ last Thursday, and Maria Lícia, with whom she lives in Saints.

Dona Celeste has always dedicated herself to taking care of her three children. “She is fine, although she is in her little world (…) aware (that her son) is not present”, said Maria Lcia to the channel ESPN on Friday.

“Thank you, me”

After Pel’s death at the age of 82, many were surprised to learn that his mother was alive and that the procession with the body in Santos, where the former striker built much of his legendary career, would pass in front of Dona Celeste’s house before to go to the cemetery where he was buried.

Maria Lcia, 78 years old, greeted with emotion from the balcony of a humble building, where a giant flag with an image of the ‘King’ was hanging.

More than 230,000 people, according to Santos, have attended the wake of the former athlete since Monday on the lawn of Vila Belmiro, ‘Peixe’ stadium.

After 24 hours of vigil, the body of the legendary number 10 made a procession of seven kilometers through the port city before heading to the mausoleum where he was buried.

“Since I was a little child, she taught me the value of love and peace. I have more than a hundred reasons to be grateful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with a lot of emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for all the days by your side, me”, wrote the former star on November 20 on his Instagram account.

Pel accompanied the publication with three photos of mother and son at different times, in which a short lady is seen, with great resemblance to the former star.

Nine days later, the player was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in So Paulo, where he died.

A Gift Cup

Pel lost his father, known as ‘Dondinho’, in November 1996. The former star used to say that he promised his father he would win a World Cup after seeing him cry after the ‘Maracanazo’: Uruguay’s comeback victory 2-1 over Brazil in the final of the 1950 World Cup, held at the Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to winning the first cup for the Brazilian team in Sweden-1958, Pelé gave ‘Dondinho’, also a former player of clubs such as Atlético-MG, and the Brazilians two other World Cup trophies: Chile-1962 and Mexico-1970 .

Despite his incomparable trajectory, the former star learned the virtue of modesty from his parents.

“I never thought I was better or more than anyone else. It’s the education I had”, he explained in the Netflix documentary “Pel”.