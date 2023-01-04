Due to disagreement with Ferj, Botafogo cancels pre-season in the United States

O Botafogo will no longer perform pre-season 2023 in the United States, as he wished. The reason is disagreement with the Ferj. The information is from “GE” and Thiago Franklin, on Twitter, this Wednesday (4/1).

Despite the initial idea being to carry out the pre-season outside Brazil and start the Carioca Championship with team B, the competition regulations provide for punishments if the main team is not selected after the first rounds. Major shareholder of SAF alvinegra, John Textor He tried to reach an agreement with the federation, but failed.

Botafogo should do its pre-season in Rio de Janeiro, but the location has not yet been confirmed.

