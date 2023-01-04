Dune: Part 2 | Film opens two weeks early in 2023

Warner has advanced the release of “Dune: Part 2” in two weeks, moving from November 17 to November 3, 2023.

Written by Frank Herbert, and considered a classic of science fiction literature, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding. Atreides discovers that he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can master their fear will survive.

“Dune: Part 2” will pick up the story of the first film where it left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) forced to venture into the Arrakis desert in search of Fremen help after having their family exterminated by the Harkonnen. The sequel will star Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corino, daughter of the Emperor, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard).

via cinemacomrapadura