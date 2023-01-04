Electronic skin sprayed on skin understands your every gesture

electronics

Only the Bluetooth transmitter stands out: The electronic skin almost disappears over natural skin.

Artificial leather over natural leather

The creators of a new smart skin say it offers a glimpse into a future where people will type on invisible keyboards, identify objects just by touch, or communicate with hand gestures using apps in immersive environments.

The biocompatible stretch material is designed to be sprayed onto the skin, forming an electrically conductive mesh that senses when the skin stretches and folds.

Duly interpreted by an artificial intelligence application, these signals can be used to control numerous daily tasks based on hand movements and gestures, with uses ranging from games and sports to telemedicine and robotics.

“As the fingers bend and twist, the nanowires in the mesh are squeezed and stretched, changing the electrical conductivity of the mesh. These changes can be measured and analyzed to tell us precisely how a hand, finger or joint is moving, ” detailed Professor Zhenan Bao, from Stanford University, in the USA.

The researchers chose a spray approach directly onto the skin so that the mesh forms without the need for a substrate. Furthermore, the material adapts to any size or shape of hand, even opening up the possibility that it may be used on the face to capture emotional signals. The team plans to test this in the future, envisioning new approaches to computer animation or enriching interactions in virtual meetings through avatars with realistic facial expressions and gestures.

The electrical grid is capable of meta-learning.

Electric mesh with artificial intelligence

Numerous artificial skin-type approaches have been created, but most of them require multiple sensors to read each finger joint, making them bulky and requiring a large volume of training data to handle each joint.

The team claims that this is the first practical approach that is lean enough in form and adaptable enough in function to work with essentially any user, even with limited data, requiring little processing to interpret the signals.

The hardware consists of a mesh of conductive material embedded in a polyurethane matrix. After being applied by spraying, the material forms a mesh of millions of silver and gold nanowires that conform perfectly to the curvatures, wrinkles and folds of each human finger, remaining intact even during natural movements. A Bluetooth transmitter module is then plugged into the same network, transferring the signals to a computer or cell phone.

This is where machine learning comes into play: As the electronic skin that forms is completely unstructured, an artificial intelligence program needs to learn how it reacts to each gesture or movement of each finger, hand, wrist, entire arm, etc.

The skin detects exactly how the finger is moving, identifying the corresponding letter.

typing without keys

For a first demonstration, the team built a prototype that recognizes simple objects by touch and can do two-handed predictive typing on an invisible keyboard.

Type an X on a keyboard, for example, and the algorithm learns to recognize that task from patterns of change in the electrical conductivity of the electronic skin; once the algorithm is properly trained, the physical keyboard is no longer needed. The same principles can be used to recognize sign language or even to recognize objects by tracing their outer surfaces in the air.

“We brought in the aspects of human learning that quickly adapt to tasks with just a handful of tries, known as ‘meta-learning’. This allows the device to quickly recognize new arbitrary manual tasks and new users with a few quick tests,” he said. researcher Kyun Kim. “Furthermore, it’s a surprisingly simple approach to this complex challenge, which means we can get faster computational processing time with less data because our nanomesh captures subtle details in its signals.”

