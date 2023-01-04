An update on the website Film & Television Industry Alliance confirmed the production of the prequel/remake of Eleven men and a secret. The production of Warner Bros.., yet to be named, will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Also according to information published on the website, production is scheduled to start on March 6 this year. The production listing described the project brief as a remake of the original 1960s film set in Europe.

the prequel to Eleven men and a secret will be directed by jay roach (franchise Austin Powers and Getting in trouble) and adapted from the script by Carrie Solomon (The Good Fight). The project will be produced by Gary Ross, Josey McNamara, Michelle Graham, Tom Ackerley and Olivia Milch.

Until the moment, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were the only cast members released. This project will be the latest collaboration between the two stars who will be the protagonists of Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig and which will hit theaters later this year.

The original version of Eleven men and a secret was directed by Lewis Milestone and it was starred by big names of the time like Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop. In addition to starring the Emmy and Golden Globe winner Angie Dickinson.

However, this isn’t the first time this story has been adapted by Hollywood. In the early 2000s, director Steven Soderbergh brought the story back to the big screen with yet another star-studded version featuring brad pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon starring in the feature.

Thanks to the success of the first film, the franchise Eleven men and a secret was renewed for three more sequels, including the spin-off Eight Women and a Secret starring Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean played by Clooney in the second remake.