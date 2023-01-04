Elon Musk says he’s open to the idea of ​​buying another social network

Certainly, the whole saga that was the acquisition of Twitter by the billionaire is already common knowledge Elon Musk. Not just for the market, but also for users.

The purchase of the social network greatly impacted all the people involved with the platform, either because of the insecurity of the purchase or because of the changes proposed and carried out later. However, the entrepreneur may not only have eyes for one of the most used social networks in the world.

Recently, in one of his Twitter interactions, Musk was confronted with the idea of ​​acquiring a new social network. This is because, in a comment, a user recommended the purchase of the platform substackwhich offers information services.

In the suggestion, in addition to asking for the purchase, he asks the current CEO of the platform to create a connection between the social networks. For, in its logic, direct contact:

“It would instantly create massive competition for obsolete corporate media,” said the user.

Musk responded that he was open to the idea, giving an indication that he might have plans to integrate Twitter with other networks. In addition, the suggestion can encourage a new investment by the entrepreneur.

Especially because the idea came from a publication by Elon Musk himself, in which he questioned the following situation:

“Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?”

substack

To better understand the origin of the idea, you need to know what the Substack platform offers. Its operation takes place in the model newsletter, in which users offer newsletters through a subscription. Its audience focuses on journalists, podcasters, writers and influencers.

Currently, the platform is used to provide independent content with a cost of access. Something that could change if there is an acquisition by Musk and integration with Twitter.

O substack supports more than one million subscribers worldwide. Therefore, the numbers are interesting and it is possible to create a good relationship. However, Musk’s situation is not very favorable to new investments in this regard.

This is because the various uncertainties with the acquisition of Twitter caused Tesla’s stock market value to suffer low, which resulted in some sales of these parts.

Estimates reach a 70% drop in the value of the scholarships, which makes Musk’s situation a little fragile to invest grandly in a new social network. Mainly, if you integrate it with Twitter, which has been suffering some recent controversies involving the new direction.