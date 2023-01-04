European Union urges North Korea to cease military actions that create tensions in the region

The country carried out around 50 ballistic missile launches last year, in addition to testing new intercontinental technologies beyond its territory.

EFE/KCNA / ARCHIVO / PROHIBIDO SU USO EN COREA DEL SUR / SOLO EDITORIAL USE / NO VENTAS

North Korea ballistic missile



THE European Union (EU) asked the North Korea that it end actions that create military tensions in its region, including missile launches and drone raids outside its borders in the last week. “North Korea’s continued violation of UN Security Council resolutions and recent statements indicating that it intends to continue such illegal actions do not help the people. [norte-coreano]. The EU urges North Korea to take credible steps towards denuclearization in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way,” said a spokesman for the European External Action Service. In recent weeks, Pyongyang has carried out several tests, including launching ballistic projectiles or a new type of solid-fuel engine to improve the efficiency of its intercontinental ballistic missiles. The North Korean regime carried out about 50 launches last year, according to estimates by the NGO Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) in Washington.

*With information from EFE