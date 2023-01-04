Everything you need to know about the Sandman actor

The main curiosities about the personal life and career of the actor who plays Sonho in the series!
After years of waiting, the adaptation of sandman gives Netflix It’s finally among us! Created by Neil Gaiman in the decade of 1980the saga of the comics is considered a masterpiece of the genre, and now comes to the universe of the series to tell an engaging story from the point of view of the Dreamor Morpheuswhich is played by the actor Tom Sturridge.
And that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about today: in this list, we’re going to tell you teverything you need to know about Tom Sturridge, the actor who brought the iconic comic book character to life!
How old is Tom Sturridge?
Tom Sturridge was born during the Christmas season, on the day December 21, 1985 to be more specific. Currently, he has 36 years old and will complete another year of life at the end of 2022.
Tom Sturridge’s artistic side runs in the family
Born in Londonat England, Sturridge had everything to pursue an artistic career at an early age. This is because his family, who were also involved in this area, must have exerted a strong influence on his choice of profession.
Tom is the son of the actress Phoebe Nicholls and the director Charles Sturridgein addition to being the grandson of the actors Anthony Nicholls and Faith Kent. Furthermore, it was under his father’s direction that Sturridge made his debut in the industry when he was 11 years.
How tall is Tom Sturridge?
Curious to know how tall Tom Sturridge is? We have the answer: the actor has 1.78 m.
Tom Sturridge has a daughter
Sturridge became a father for the first time at 26 years old when Marlowehis daughter with the actress sienna miller, his fiancée at the time, was born. The couple met in 2011 and remained engaged for three years until the relationship came to an end.
Marlowe was born in 2012, which means she has 10 years currently.
He is a longtime friend of actor Robert Pattinson.
Imagine being able to call Robert Pattinson of best friend? For Sturridge can beat his chest and mean it. The pair met through Tom’s two brothers during their school years, and remain friends to this day. Pattinson is also the godfather of Sturridge’s sister’s daughter, Matilda.
Is Tom Sturridge currently dating?
Apparently, Tom Sturridge not currently dating. As said, he was already engaged to actress Sienna Miller, but since the end of the relationship there are only rumors involving other celebrities.
Among them, the most recent is the model and stylist Alexa Chung. The two were photographed together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, but there are no other hints of further involvement.
Besides Sandman, what movies and series has Tom Sturridge already done?
Although sandman has thrust Sturridge into the spotlight, the actor has worked in the industry since the late 1990s and early 2000s. lovely Julia (2004), The Rock Pirates (2009), Wait forever (2010), On the road (2012), mary shelley (2017) and All Art is Dangerous (2019).
Recently, he also participated in the miniseries Sister Vepfrom HBO, which stars actress Alicia Vikander.
How did Tom Sturridge land the role of Dream in The Sandman?
As I said Lady Gaga, if you’re in a room with 100 people, it only takes one believer to change your whole life. That’s more or less what happened to Tom Sturridge during the audition phase for Morpheus in sandman in the Netflix series, which took place in 2020.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Neil Gaiman said that Tom was one of the first 10 people who auditioned for the role. Apparently, the impact was so great that even after following about 1,500 auditions, Sturridge was still the writer’s strong favorite to play Dream.
Is Tom Sturridge on social media?
Bad news for anyone who would love to follow Tom Sturridge online: the actor does not have public profiles on social networks. no dance TikTok this way.