Excellent news on the electricity bill in January was confirmed by Aneel

A piece of news from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) may be the relief that Brazilians needed at the beginning of the year. In January, the tariff flag will be green. This means that no additional charges will be made to the electricity bill this month.

The agency explains that because of the rainy season, the levels of the hydroelectric reservoirs have increased. Thus, the cost invested in generating energy has dropped. With January, the energy bill reaches the ninth consecutive month with the green tariff flag.

The tariff flags were created in 2015 and are intended to reflect the variation in costs during the generation of electricity. Thus, the levels of the flags represent the cost that the National Interconnected System (SIN) is having to generate energy.

Most expensive electricity bill in 2023

Even with the continuity of the green flag in January, another news confirmed by Aneel diminishes the relief of the first one. That’s because this year the energy tariff should rise 5.6% on average.

The rate will suffer from an increase in cost, varying according to each distributor. Aneel’s explanation for the increase in the electricity bill is that there are differences in the percentages of the cost of purchasing, transmitting and distributing energy, but the rates can change.

The agency’s estimate does not mean certainty as the average price increases, with time other indices may be informed.

Aneel estimates that 7 distributors must present a readjustment greater than 10%, another 15 distributors must have a readjustment between 5% and 10%, 17 distributors between 0% and 5% and 13 distributors must have a readjustment lower than 0%.