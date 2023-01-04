Extravasation next to the Compesa Treatment Plant, in Barra de Jangada

Drug consumption on Boa Viagem beach

After many years, I was on Boa Viagem beach on January 2, 2023, at the height of Rua Padre Carapuceiro, and I was appalled by the free consumption of marijuana by several people who were in the tents. All consuming freely in front of children and elderly people as if everything were “normal”, not to mention the terrible smell exhaled. I didn’t see any police authority to curb the fact. The stallholders informed me that this consumption is “normal” every day of the week, including cocaine consumption. Is all this really normal?

Marcel Ferreira, by email

Transparency in public management

Based on the principle of effectiveness and efficiency in public management, the Court of Auditors of the State of Pernambuco lacks improvements in monitoring works in progress in the municipalities. The population needs to know the cost of the work and the execution period.

Walter Rocha, by email

street without zip code

I would like to ask Correios to finish what they started, as it registered Rua Maria Helena Viana de Morais, here in São Lourenço da Mata, more precisely in the neighborhood of Penedo; however, you forgot to include the zip code of the street, which is not feasible for us to receive deliveries.

Fábio Santana, by email

Hole grows every day

A crater is getting bigger every day on Rua Bela Vista, in Casa Amarela. A danger to anyone passing by. A motorcyclist almost fell into this hole and several cars are hitting the tire. In addition to the risk for pedestrians circulating in the area. It is urgent that you take care of the problem. The crater is almost opposite Pizzaria Candelabro, close to Sítio da Trindade. Hello, João Campos, let’s take care of the city streets.

Ana Santana, via social media



In the crowd to succeed

I didn’t vote for Lula, but I hope that his government is successful. May he manage to unite the country, fight hunger and extreme poverty, generate jobs for the population, protect our Amazon and help his state Pernambuco.

Joao Guilherme, by email

First lady

The Lula government has barely begun and first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva has already started to step on the ball. In the greetings of the Iranian ambassador in Brazil, in a blatant, discourteous and out of protocol way, she simply left her position next to the president and went to whisper with Alckmin’s wife. We must remind the first lady that she is no longer that PT militant nicknamed Janja. It now occupies an important role within the Brazilian State and should behave as such.

Marco Wanderley, by email

runaway ex-president

That plane that, with joy, we saw taking off for the United States, not only took away the worst president in our history, but the crisis, the violence, the lies of the ‘Fakes News’, the distribution of weapons, the attacks on democracy, the return to the hunger map and many other evils that plagued our country in the last four years. Relieved and happy, the Brazilian nation celebrates.

Sylvio Belem, by email

Sea of ​​sewage in Jaboatão

This Tuesday (3) I recorded an overflow right next to the Barra de Jangada Sewage Treatment Station. If not even at the station itself, Compesa/BRK is able to handle the demand for sewage in the neighborhood, let’s imagine the dantesque scene in the public places “served” by the service. Help, Rachel.

Fábio Junior, by email



Thinking only of yourself

On one side of the newspaper page we see scenes of camps for homeless people, misery, cruelty and indifference to the suffering of others. On the other side of the same page, Alep scandal unanimously approving, of course, the salary increase for their peers. A shameful effrontery. How about the people stop paying taxes also unanimously?

Ana Menezes, by email

election promises

Citizens want to know if, in a year’s time, some of the hundreds of promises made by President Lula and the President of the Senate will be fulfilled or if everything was just an electoral speech, which condemns the people to continue suffering decades of hunger, misery and lack of decent housing. All presidential administrations make the same promises and the results to improve people’s lives continue to be meager as well.

Janice Albuquerque, by email

Farewell to King Pele

In the greatest and well-deserved posthumous tribute so far received by a son of this country, as the farewell of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, our King Pelé, leaves the living soul of his immense legacy as the most complete footballer in history. As well, he was recognized and revered also in his farewell throughout the Planet. If he stopped until a war in Nigeria in 1969, in this moment of irrational political polarization that we are experiencing, the painful days until his burial, he also managed to unite the country. Grateful for everything Rei Pelé.

Paulo Panossian, by email

Compesa’s response

In clarification of the information recorded by the reader Fábio Santana, in this JC, Compesa informs that there is no more leakage on Rua Topázio, in the center of São Lourenço da Mata. Pipeline repair services were carried out, as well as the paving of the section where maintenance work was carried out on the road’s water supply network.

Press office