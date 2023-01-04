Falcão leaves contract ready to announce another termination at Santos

O saints there should still be news throughout this month and the cast will gain new faces for Odair Hellmann to have more human material at the beginning of work. The commander has been demanding a lot from the players, especially the attackers, to be more accurate when kicking and completing plays.

The commander saw that one of the main shortcomings on the part of santista is in this regard and will try to correct the problem before the first games of the Paulista Championship. At the other end, Santos is concluding a situation for the departure of another player and the alternative decided was actually a contract termination.

the midfielder

Carlos Sanchez will terminate with Alvinegro Praiano in the next few hours. As it was by common agreement, there is no fine of any kind. Santos and the player himself understand that the cycle needs to be closed. On the Santos side, the economy will be great. The club will stop disbursing about

BRL 3.5 million.

Sánchez has everything right to play for Peñarol, Uruguay. The 38-year-old medallion still doesn’t talk about retirement, but the fact is that hanging up his boots is getting closer and closer to happening. At Santos, he didn’t win big titles, but he left a huge affection for most of the Alvinegro fans.

Initially, Odair Hellmann was counting on the gringo, but there was a proposal from Peñarol halfway through and everything changed. The tendency is that the athlete already sign it with the Uruguayan club as soon as his situation is resolved in Vila Belmiro.