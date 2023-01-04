Fernão criticizes a possible single currency between Brazil and Argentina: ‘The shortest way to go down the drain and never come out again’

A Jovem Pan commentator analyzed the meeting between the Argentine ambassador, Daniel Scioli, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to create a single currency in Mercosur

Alberto Fernandez traveled to Brazil to meet with Lula



After a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, revealed that the PT member will visit his country between January 23 and 24. With a millionaire IMF loan to settle, debts and inflation at around 90%, Fernandez hopes for greater integration with Latin America. Regarding Lula’s trip, Alberto said that he will have a meeting with PT on January 23 to advance with concrete actions and institutionalize the relationship between the countries. Still on this topic, the Argentine ambassador to the BrazilDaniel Scioli, after a courtesy visit to the minister Fernando Haddad, from the Treasury, said today that Brazil and Argentina will work towards the creation of a common currency for Mercosur. According to Argentina, the objective is to strengthen the trade bloc and expand ties between countries in the region. According to commentator Fernão Lara Mesquita, from the program The Drops on the Isgives Young pan, the possibility of a possible common currency between the countries “is to drive any Christian crazy”. “Imagine the dream, the dream of your life being: ‘Let’s embrace the lepers, to see if we die faster. This is the danger of history, right? Because that is Lula’s biggest dream. I am more and more sure of this, ”he said. The analyst also pointed out that it will not be possible for Brazil to get out of the crisis that will arise if the economic integration model advances. “It’s the shortest way for you to get into that drain and never come out again”, he concluded.