FIFA confirms Club World Cup dates with Flamengo and Real Madrid – Lance

  • Flamengo, Real Madrid, Palmeiras, Argentina… And much more! Some football teams, in Brazil and around the world, built great teams and ended the year with at least one extra trophy on their books. Remember which were the champion clubs in football in 2022

    Assembly R7/Reproduction/Social Networks

  • The year 2022 began with the Atlético-MG being a state champion. This was the 47th title of Mineiro Championship of the Rooster. The tournament’s top scorer was striker Hulk, from Atlético Mineiro, with 10 goals

    Disclosure/Atlético-MG

  • Following the queue of the states, the palm trees won the Paulista 2022. Verdão has been state champion 24 times, but the top scorer in the championship was striker Ronaldo, from Inter de Limeira, with 9 goals

    Edu Garcia/R7 – 03.04.2021

  • In Rio de Janeiro, the state champion was Fluminense, which was crowned champion for the 32nd time. O cariocão had as top scorer Gabigol, from Flamengo, with 9 goals

    Playback/Twitter/Fluminense

  • O French Championship stayed with the PSG. The team of the trio Neymar, Messi and Mbappé was national champion for the 10th time. Both artillery and assists leadership was for Mbappé, with 28 goals and 17 assists

    Disclosure / PSG

  • O German Championship was once again in the hands of Bayern Munchen. There are already 32 national titles and the top scorer in this edition was the Polish Robert Lewandowski, with 35 goals

    Playback/Twitter/Bayern Munich

  • To start the winning season, the Real Madrid won the La Liga trophy. This was the 35th title of the Spanish Championship of the meringues. Highlight for the Frenchman Benzema, who was top scorer of the competition, with 27 goals

    Playback/Twitter/Real Madrid

  • In women’s football, the Lyon won the Champions League Women. It was the French club’s 8th women’s team title. The final was against Barcelona, ​​who lost by 3 to 1. The top scorer, however, was the Spanish Alexia Putellas, Barcelona striker and elected best player in the world of the season

    Disclosure/Lyon

  • In Europe, the manchester city was the champion of Premier League for the 8th time. The team coached by Pep Guardiola won, but the score ended in a tie between Son (Tottenham) and Salah (Liverpool), with 27 goals each

    Publicity/Manchester City

  • In Italy, the national champion was Milan. This is the 19th Italian Championship from the Milan team. However, the top scorer of the season was Immobile, from Lazio, with 27 goals

    Divulgation/Milan

  • Following in the wake of the victorious year, the Real Madrid was the great champion of Champions League 2021-22. Highlighting the Brazilian Marcelo, who, after 15 years, left the club after the title. With 15 goals, the top scorer was Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid

    Playback/Twitter/UEFA

  • THE Argentina, current America’s Cup Champion, The year has already started lifting trophies. Facing Italy, champion of the European Championship, the Argentines won the very final by 3 to 0. The goals were scored by Lautaro Martínez, Dí Maria and Dybala

    Playback/Twitter/AFA

  • THE Brazil women’s national team won the Copa America 2022. By 1-0, the Brazilians beat Colombia and lifted the cup. Debinha was responsible for the only goal of the match.

    Thais Magalhães/CBF

  • O Corinthians Female was the great champion of Brazilian championship feminine. The final, played against Internacional, ended with a rout by Timão, who won 4-1. Jaqueline, Diany, Vic Albuquerque and Jhennifer were responsible for the goals scored by Brabas do Coritnhians

    José Manoel Idalgo/ Corinthians Agency

  • O Independent Del Valle won the South American of 2022. São Paulo was the runner-up. The final ended 2-0 for the Ecuadorians, with goals from Díaz and Faravelli

    Disclosure/Indendiente Del Valle

  • Closing the victorious year, the Brazil’s Cup of 2022 stayed with the Flamengo. The final, against Corinthians, was played on penalties. The artillery, however, was tied between Germán Cano, from Fluminense and Giuliano, from runner-up Corinthians

    Playback/Twitter/Flamengo

  • In a historic campaign, the female palm trees was champion, for the first time, of liberators. Palestrinas beat Boca Juniors 4-1 and became America’s champions. The artillery of the championship went to Rebeca Fernández, from Universidad do Chile

    Disclosure/Conmebol

  • Crowning the red-black year, the Flamengo was champion of liberators, against Athletico-PR. With a memorable campaign, Mengão ended the tournament also with the artillery, which went to Pedro, who scored 12 goals

    Playback/Twitter/Conmebol Libertadores

  • O palm trees also took the trophy Brazilian championship 2022. There were 38 rounds and Verdão was in the lead for almost the entire championship. Top scorer was Germán Cano, who scored 26 goals

    CESAR GRECO/PALMEIRAS OFFICIAL WEBSITE (11.10.2022)

  • Ending the year in style, the Argentina raised the cup world Cup. After 36 years, the selection of the brothers became world champion again and was consecrated tri. Lionel Messi was the highlight of the competition and ended the tournament with the best player trophy. However, the top scorer award at the World Cup went to the Frenchman Mbappé, with 8 goals

    REUTERS/Dylan Martinez – 12.18.2022

