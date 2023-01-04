FIFA sets World Cup draw date and Flamengo already knows when it will premiere – 01/04/2023

FIFA will draw on January 13th, Friday of next week, the clashes of the Club World Cup that will have Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores, and Real Madrid, winner of the Champions League. The tournament will take place in Morocco between February 1st and 11th and this edition is equivalent to 2022, postponed to early 2023 because of the hosting of the Qatar Cup between November and December.

The event will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, the main training center for boys in the country, located close to the capital Rabat. The city is the main candidate to host the World Cup final, at the Príncipe Moulay Abdellah stadium, as shown in the column. By this date FIFA must disclose the details of ticket sales for the tournament.

Tangier, in the north of the country and close to the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Morocco from Spain, is also a candidate to host the event. Fifa will publish the cities until the 13th — Marrakesh, which hosted matches of the 2014 World Cup held in the country, also wants the event.

Flamengo and Real Madrid enter directly into the semifinals of the World Cup, common in the rules of the tournament played by seven clubs since 2005. The Brazilian team will play on February 7 and the Spanish team on the next day, the 8th.

Usually the representative of the host country plays the first game, against the champion of Oceania, but this time the Moroccan Widad Casabalanca is also the African champion, so he will go straight into the quarterfinals, on February 4th, along with Al -Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, and with the Seattle Sounders, from the USA. The initial confrontation will be between Al-Ahly, from Egypt and runner-up from Africa, and Auckland City, from New Zealand, on February 1st.

Fifa maintained the limit of 23 registered players – there was expectation among participants whether the entity’s management would increase the number to 26, as in the Qatar World Cup.

Clubs will have to send FIFA a provisional entry list of a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 35 players in early January. The final list, with the cut down to the 23 who will actually play at the Worlds, will have to be defined up to a week before the start of the competition, on January 25th.

The transfer window in Brazil only opens on January 10, but as for the 2021 edition with Palmeiras, FIFA will make an exception and Flamengo will be able to register players it hires until the final list is sent. Clubs must have 32 accredited officials, including members of the coaching staff, managers and guests.

