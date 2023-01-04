find out about the value and details of the supersexy Polish designer look worn by the actress on New Year’s Eve

Bruna Marquezine: New Year’s Eve look revealed by the actress – Instagram, @brunamarquezine

Bruna Marquezine opened the New Year’s Eve photo album and showed off the sensual look chosen to welcome 2023. The set used by the actress costs R$ 10,000.

Bruna Marquezine took a while, but revealed the look chosen to spend New Year’s Eve alongside Xolo Maridueña, Sasha and João Figueiredo. After a year of elegant and surprising productions, the actress chose a white set from Polish fashion house Magda Butrym. Lots of strategic cutouts on the top and pants give the piece a very sensual and refreshing touch, mainly to ease the heat on the hottest summer days.

On the brand’s official website, details indicate that the pants are stretch jersey with a low rise and flared leg, creating “a sexy look with the addition of a strappy cutout at the hips.”

One of the stylist’s hallmarks is the presence of daring cutouts and applications of ornate flowers in the pieces. The healed belly of Bruna Marquezine, who has just revealed an unprecedented tattoo in honor of the movie “Besouro Azul”, was exalted in the look with the top costing R$ 6,275, and the pants costing R$ 4,183.

Who is Magda Butrym?

According to the brand’s official website, Magda Butrym, who has dressed the likes of Rihanna and Natalie Portman, created her own vision of femininity and redefines craftsmanship, creating the contemporary vision of romanticism in fashion. One of the striking points is the mixture of “minimalism with sensuality, elegance with ease, strength with sensitivity.”

The designer collaborates with independent artisans from across Poland, enriching fabrics with hand-knitted pieces, woven leather and hand-embroidered ornaments:…

see more

See too

Harry blasts Prince William and Kate Middleton in book. Details!

Pedro Scooby exposes conversations with Luana Piovani about child support and refutes the actress’s accusations. Check out!

‘BBB 23’: Date of confinement of participants in hotel is revealed. Know how it will be!