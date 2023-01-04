find out what are today’s games







For the Copinha: in two days, 34 games were played in the first round (Rodrigo Corsi/FPF-SP) Photo: Lance!

THE São Paulo Junior Football CupMore known as cup, continues with major clashes this Wednesday. From the beginning of the morning until the end of the night, 30 games will be played valid for the first round of the first phase, with highlights for duels in São Paulo, Atlético MineiroSantos, Internacional and Vasco.

below the THROW! presents the schedules of the clashes, the groups that will enter the field and each of the teams. Due to its visibility, Copinha is one of the most desired competitions by under-20 players in the country.

Schedules for each of this Wednesday’s clashes in Copinha:

Group 4:

6pm – Atlético-GO vs Botafogo-SP

8:15 pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Itabaiana

Group 17:

7:30 pm – Marília vs CSP

21h45 – Sao Paulo vs Porto Velho

Group 18:

1pm – Vocem vs Ponte Preta

3:15 pm – America-MG vs Retro

Group 20:

4:45 pm – Lemense vs Red Bull Bragantino

7pm – ABC vs Maringá

Group 21:

1pm – Desportivo Brasil vs Ituano

3:15 pm – CRB vs Camboriu

Group 22:

1pm – Sharjah Brazil vs Rio Claro

15:15 – Ceará vs. Madureira

Group 24:

3pm – West vs Fluminense-PI

17h15 – Internacional x Rosario Central-SE

Group 25:

13:00 – Bahia vs Worker

3:15 pm – EC São Bernardo vs CSA

Group 26:

3pm – Santos vs Sao Raimundo RR

17h15 – Santo André vs Falcon

Group 27:

11am – Atlético-MG vs Galvez

13:15 – Água Santa vs Mixto-MT

Group 28:

1pm – Mauense vs Mauá

3:15 pm – Vila Nova vs Nova Iguaçu

Group 29:

5:15 pm – Audax-SP vs. Hercílio Luz

7:30 pm – Vasco vs Capital-TO

Group 30:

11am – Ibrachina vs Botafogo-PB

1:15 pm – Santa Cruz vs Canaan

Group 31:

1 p.m. – Juventus vs Sao Caetano

15h15 – Fortaleza x Rowing

Group 32:

1pm – Nacional-SP x XV de Piracicaba

15:15 – Youth vs Alecrim

