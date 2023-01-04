find out what are today’s games

Thirty matches liven up the fan’s day; giant clubs like São Paulo, Atlético Mineiro, Santos, Internacional and Vasco enter the field
4 jan
2023
– 07:07
(updated at 07:48)
THE São Paulo Junior Football CupMore known as cup, continues with major clashes this Wednesday. From the beginning of the morning until the end of the night, 30 games will be played valid for the first round of the first phase, with highlights for duels in São Paulo, Atlético MineiroSantos, Internacional and Vasco.
below the THROW! presents the schedules of the clashes, the groups that will enter the field and each of the teams. Due to its visibility, Copinha is one of the most desired competitions by under-20 players in the country.
Schedules for each of this Wednesday’s clashes in Copinha:
Group 4:
6pm – Atlético-GO vs Botafogo-SP
8:15 pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Itabaiana
Group 17:
7:30 pm – Marília vs CSP
21h45 – Sao Paulo vs Porto Velho
Group 18:
1pm – Vocem vs Ponte Preta
3:15 pm – America-MG vs Retro
Group 20:
4:45 pm – Lemense vs Red Bull Bragantino
7pm – ABC vs Maringá
Group 21:
1pm – Desportivo Brasil vs Ituano
3:15 pm – CRB vs Camboriu
Group 22:
1pm – Sharjah Brazil vs Rio Claro
15:15 – Ceará vs. Madureira
Group 24:
3pm – West vs Fluminense-PI
17h15 – Internacional x Rosario Central-SE
Group 25:
13:00 – Bahia vs Worker
3:15 pm – EC São Bernardo vs CSA
Group 26:
3pm – Santos vs Sao Raimundo RR
17h15 – Santo André vs Falcon
Group 27:
11am – Atlético-MG vs Galvez
13:15 – Água Santa vs Mixto-MT
Group 28:
1pm – Mauense vs Mauá
3:15 pm – Vila Nova vs Nova Iguaçu
Group 29:
5:15 pm – Audax-SP vs. Hercílio Luz
7:30 pm – Vasco vs Capital-TO
Group 30:
11am – Ibrachina vs Botafogo-PB
1:15 pm – Santa Cruz vs Canaan
Group 31:
1 p.m. – Juventus vs Sao Caetano
15h15 – Fortaleza x Rowing
Group 32:
1pm – Nacional-SP x XV de Piracicaba
15:15 – Youth vs Alecrim
+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!