Fluminense stumbles and draws with Porto Vitória in the Copinha debut

Fluminense suffered and scored only at the end, but beat Porto Vitória, from Espírito Santo, by 1-0 in the teams’ debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The match took place this Tuesday in Taubaté, for group 14.

The goal was scored by Agner in the added time of the game.

With one of the bases that most reveals players in the country, Fluminense is considered one of the favorites in the competition, but started without a victory.

Flu is the second biggest Cup champion with five titles, but has not won the tournament since 1989.

In the second round, which takes place on Friday, Fluminense faces Imperatriz, at 5:15 pm. Porto Vitória faces Taubaté at 3 pm.

Goalkeeper Marcão, from Porto Vitória, was the highlight of the game, saving the team in the chances of Flu. He couldn’t do anything in the goal bid.

“It was a very difficult game. We knew that due to the condition of the pitch and the quality of their team. Thanks for the goal, we debuted well. Now it’s time to continue” said Agner.

“We knew it would be a difficult game and that they would come to propose the game. But I can only thank you for my performance and that of the team” said Marco.

The first half of the game was very warm in Taubaté. Fluminense managed possession of the ball and even created some chances, but had problems with aim.

Porto Vitória closed and did not pose any danger to the opponent. The best opportunity of the first stage was with Luan Brito, in the 15th minute.

Flu pressed more in the second half and gave work to the opposing goalkeeper. Porto Vitória also scared and was brave, especially in the final minutes. Better, however, for Tricolor, who managed to score the goal.

Isaac was the player who created the most chances for Flu. He failed to score, but participated in the goal bid.

With the result, Flu ties with Imperatriz at the top of the group, with three points. Porto Vitória and Taubaté have zero points.

1×0. In the 46th minute of the second half, Isaac received the ball outside the area, adjusted the heel and played for Agner. The young man hit from outside the area and opened the scoring.

Fluminense still lost Felipe Andrade, who came back limping and crying after the technical break. The tricolor captain had a strong debt with the rival player and felt his foot.

This is the first Cup in the history of Porto Vitória, which was founded in 2014.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE VS PORTO VITÓRIA

Date: 01/03/2023 (Tuesday)

Place: Taubaté (SP)

Goal: Agner (46 minutes into the second half)

Fluminense: Gustavo Ramalho; Jhonny, Felipe (Kayky Almeida), Lucas Justen, Jefté, Erick (Luis Fernando), Freitas (Rafael Monteiro), Arthur (Agner), João Neto, Isaac and Luan Brito (Thiago).

port victoria: Marcao; Reynaldo (João Vieira), Vinicius, Café, Breno, João (Victor Hugo), Henrique, Gabriel Paulista (Vitinho), Talerson (Iguinho), Yan and Natã (Tanguinha).