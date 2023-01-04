For helping Neymar, he betrayed Lionel Messi, he would now play in the second division

Messi celebrates scoring for Barcelona

January 04, 2023 · 2:15 pm

No one has any doubts that Lionel Messi is the greatest idol in the history of barcelona. He stayed at the club for 21 years, collected titles and records, becoming the main player of the 21st century. He became the greatest goalscorer in the history of the club, the greatest goalscorer in the history of “El Clasico” against Real Madrid, scoring 26 times. However, in the middle of 2021, the Argentine did not renew with the Blaugrana team, and in tears, he said goodbye to defend the Paris Saint-Germainwhere he found Neymarold partner of the Spanish team.

Despite being considered the best player in the history of the club where he won absolutely everything, Joan Laporta, current president of the club, decided to break the negotiations for the renewal of Leo’s contract. Months later, it became known that one of his former teammates asked the representative to start a new sports project without the Argentinean presence.

More World Cup news:

While Messi supported Neymar, Ney’s cold message to the Argentine on his return to PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo will make a millionaire friend after deciding to leave Europe for the Arab world

Piqué acted against Messi backstage

Its about Gerard Pique. A friend of the Argentine revealed, months ago, that Messi was betrayed by the former defender. According to someone close to the number 10’s family, the former defender asked Laporta to set up a new project without him, who finally left the club, went to PSG and became champion of the World Cup in Qatar, while the Catalans have not won anything until today. Piqué could even resume his football career and play in the Spanish second division.

a living legend

With Barça’s shirt, Messi made 778 games and scored 672 goals, between 2004 and 2021. He took over the Catalan team’s 10 shirt after the departure of Ronaldinho Gaucho, who was considered his great mentor. Seven times named the best player in the world by the FIFAthe Argentine won the Europe Champions League four times for Barcelona,