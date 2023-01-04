Former guard mocks the royal family on video and reports cocaine use among soldiers

LONDON – A former member of british royal guard posted a video of himself while working for real family in 2020 where he makes fun of work and calls the guard “useless”. Jimmie Straughanof Scottish origin, was sacked in 2022 after being caught in a drug test and denounced to British tabloids that cocaine use is common among “bored” soldiers.

Straughan posted an old video last Monday, 2, that shows the former guard fiddling with his gun while protecting the Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022. In the video itself he says that the queen was dissatisfied with his work and had already made complaints about him. In the pictures it is possible to see two people in the background of the windsor castlewhom Straughan said was the Queen and her dog walker.

“I am currently outside Windsor Castle. Should take care of the royal family. I am currently looking at two ducks. I care? No”, he says in the video that went viral on Tik Tok and already accumulates more than 400 thousand views. By law, guards who register images in official service or of the royal family and their properties commit a serious infraction, with risk of expulsion.

Jimmie Straughan, former soldier of the British Royal Guard

In an interview for MailOnline gives Australia, where he has been traveling since he was fired from the guard, the former soldier said that he does not regret the video and did it only to alleviate the boredom of work. “I was never caught videotaping the Queen walking her dogs with a footman, but she called the guardroom and reported me for bad behavior at the post,” he said.

Straughan, who was 22 when he filmed, told the The Telegraph: “I never got in trouble for making the video, but I know it was completely against the rules. Just having your phone with you on duty is against the rules.”

He told tabloids that he was eventually fired in March 2022 after failing a drug test. According to him, cocaine use was “rampant” among some soldiers, due to boredom with performing ceremonial tasks.

“Getting kicked out was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he told the MailOnline. “When you join the Army, you are sold a dream of traveling the world and going to exciting places, but when we were on ceremonial duties, it was just hell.”

“I hated when we had to stand in front of gaping tourists,” he recalled. “I remember thinking to myself, am I a real soldier or just a nutcracker?”

He denounced that they were treated rudely by superiors and even some members of the royal family. According to him, the soldiers only earn the minimum wage, but they have to live in London, which makes it impossible to spend money in the city due to the cost of living. The former guard also reported annoyance at seeing colleagues being punished for small reasons, such as looking at the clock at the wrong time.

“We were the lowest of the low. I wasn’t a monarchist when I joined the Guard, but I certainly didn’t leave as one. In my three years in the Army, I only met two or three people I would describe as royalists,” he said.

To Telegraph, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said he was aware of an old video that was circulating on social media. “Soldiers will be held accountable when their use of social media goes against our values ​​and standards or brings the Army into disrepute,” he said. “This applies to all members of the Army, whether on duty, off duty or on leave, and may result in administrative or disciplinary action.”

But a ministry source said action cannot be taken against the former soldier specifically unless he has committed a crime under the Official Secrets Act because he is now a civilian. “While we cannot comment on this specific case, we do take disciplinary action against soldiers who leave service where a crime has occurred and it is in the service or public interest to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Responding to allegations about drug use in Royal Guard barracks, he said: “The Army does not tolerate drug abuse within its garrisons and anyone caught dealing or using drugs can expect to be discharged. We have a policy of compulsory drug testing to reinforce this message and prevent drug use.”