Former Musk ally resigns from Twitter over ‘dictatorial’ actions

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the network has been involved in several controversies. Yoel Roth, former head of security at the company who was in the position for seven years, revealed that the platform began to be governed by “dictatorial decrees”which caused his departure.

In his first two weeks on the helm, Twitter’s new CEO seemed to see Roth as a ally. “I recommend following @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with confidence and security on Twitter,” tweeted the entrepreneur in late October.

I recommend following @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Yoel Roth made a list of reasons why he would resignSource: Playback: Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash

‘Dictatorial decrees’

Before Musk took over, Roth had listed reasons why he would resign. One of the items on the list — which was never carried out — was that the former security chief refused to having to lie by the billionaire.

However, another of its limits was crossed and caused Roth to leave the company. “If Twitter started to be governed by dictatorial decrees… there would be no need for me in office anymore, doing what I do,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

Roth also criticized Twitter’s COVID misinformation policy change. “You can certainly simplify things, but that doesn’t mean malicious activity will get any less complicated. It doesn’t mean trolls will stop. You can’t bury your head in the sand.”