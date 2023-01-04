Fragile will feature heavily in Death Stranding 2, says Kojima

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that Fragile will be a centerpiece in the Death Stranding 2 narrative, and is aware of fan theories about how Sam Bridges’ ally regained her youthful body.

“I can’t say much at the moment, but Fragile will be important indeed. As for the roles of Elle (Fanning) and Shioli (Kutsuna)… I think people should be excited.”

told the podcast Brain Structure.

“I think everyone will be in awe of the crazy things we’ve done! I can’t reveal anything yet, only in the future. It is something that has never been seen.”

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) Lea Seydoux (007: No Time To Die), Elle Fanning (The Law of the Night), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), and Troy Baker (The Last of Us) are confirmed in the main cast.

Kojima will return as director, writer, and producer.

We know it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 at launch, and the graphics engine From above (Originally developed at Guerrilla Games) will return.

Read more about Death Stranding:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available with several new elements compared to the original game, including brand new story missions.

From the legendary director Hideo Kojimaa genre-defying experience emerges, even greater in the Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a passage between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to bring hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.

Will you be able to put this shattered world back together, one step at a time?