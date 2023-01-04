“Free to sign with Santos”; R$ 500,000/month sock becomes available on the market and Rueda is warned

saints
Player was one of the main targets of Peixe in the past windows and is now free on the market
Santos ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship in 2022 without a vacancy in Libertadores and with an inconstant moment. In the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, there were three defeats, two of them consecutive in the last rounds, one victory and one draw. With that, he finished the competition in 12th place, eight points away from the G-8, closed by Fortaleza, to whom he lost in the last round.
With the end of the season, the board of alvinegro Praiano quickly acted behind the scenes to start planning for next year. With that, he announced Paulo Roberto Falcão as sporting director and quickly elected Odair Hellmann as the team’s coach. Amidst the coming and going of the market, some possible reinforcements become a subject, and one of them is Nathan.
The Atlético Mineiro midfielder was in Santos’ sights at the start of the year in 2022. At the time, Peixe agreed on a salary base of R$ 400,000 to hire him on loan from Galo, but Fluminense increased the proposal to R$ 500 thousand and took the player. However, this Tuesday (3), Nathan became a subject at Flu after not returning to the club.
According to Globo Esporte, due to the “disappearance”, Fluminense no longer intends to renew the player’s bond, who must return to Atlético. At Galo, he has a contract until the middle of 2024 and can be used by Coudet, but he would dispute a position with Hyoran and Igor Gomes, at first. With that, the name was once again speculated by Santos fans for 2023.
