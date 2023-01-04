From remittance to tourism exchange; all about the new exchange rate

The Central Bank (BC) is about to complete the regulation of the New Exchange Rate Framework, standardizing and clarifying points of Law 14,286/21, which came into force on December 31, 2022. The market’s expectations are high with the new framework that it should bring greater alignment of the exchange activity to the other operations carried out in the financial system and to the best international practices.

In October of last year, the BC had already made public some very complete drafts on the regulation of the law, which was well received by the sector’s agents.

“BC has always been recognized for innovative initiatives, encouraging the intensive use of technology and modern regulations, but the foreign exchange market has long demanded an update that finally came out”, comments Leonardo Abrão, founder of Abrão Filho, the first startup and largest fintech currency exchange in Brazil.

“The minutes that the BC presented were very complete and set out the direction that the monetary authority should take in regulating the new exchange rate framework.”

It is one of the items included in the E-book that Abrão Filho prepared to explain to the market the main changes in the segment that are about to come into force.

“We made a complete E-book, going through the points of Law 14,286, clarifying the public consultations and announcements, as well as the drafts that the BC has already released and also bringing practical aspects of the new law to the market”, summarizes Leonardo.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Law, approved by Congress, deals with the Brazilian exchange market, Brazilian capital abroad, foreign capital in Brazil and the provision of information to the BC. In general, the rule simplifies the entry and exit of dollars from Brazil.

The executive highlights, among the main changes of the new framework, the update of the values ​​that travelers need to declare in international trips, which goes from R$ 10 thousand (Reais) to US$ 10 thousand (Dollars), in line with amounts practiced in the main savings.

“It was outdated in Brazil, now we actually have reciprocity with other countries.” Another change signaled by the BC is the authorization for people to buy and sell foreign currencies among themselves, as long as it is limited to US$ 500 per transaction and without characterizing a gain objective. Today this can only be done via a bank or bank/exchange correspondents, exchange offices.

According to Leonardo, another valid point is the administrative framework of the hitherto called “facilitators” and now regulated by BACEN as EFX, including increased operational limits.

For large companies, highlights the fintech executive, an important change in the new framework is the permission for exporters who have accounts abroad, and receive payments from their sales, to allocate part of the amounts to loans.

From what was published in the BC draft, which should be included in the regulation of the new framework, one point disappointed the market.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“There was an expectation, provided for in the Law, that everyone could have accounts in foreign currency in the country, as is already the case in Argentina, Uruguay and other Latin American locations that are much less expressive than Brazil, economically speaking, but the draft limits the possibility to some groups, just maintaining what was already provided for in the rules in force, which in my view is a shame”, comments Leonardo Abrão.

Another legislated provision was not standardized, that of bringing equality between local checking accounts of non-residents and residents in the country, for example.

The E-book on the New Legal Exchange Framework, prepared by Abrão Filho, is being launched via INFOMONEY, available on the platform’s exchange directory, for free download, along with other fintech initiatives, such as some video casts, with the “Zero ao Topo” and “Stock Pickers” channels.

To download the e-book, click here.

Plan your expenses. Download the financial control worksheet for free with all the calculations to monitor your monthly expenses

Related