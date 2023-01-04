Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Isn’t In DC Studios’ Plans

According to an exclusive report by Varietywhich featured behind-the-scenes details at DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran don’t plan on moving forward with Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot.

Sources consulted by the site point out that there is an expectation of the leaders of the division to announce the “three-year interconnected vision” for the new version of dc universe coming soon.

Previously, Gunn pointed out that this would happen in January, and not necessarily at some kind of event.

It is worth remembering that the actress does not have a signed contract (or even a verbal agreement) with Warner Bros. Pictures. so it doesn’t necessarily mean a “resignation”.

In the space of a few days, departures from Henry Cavill like superman and Dwayne Johnson like black adam have been defined.

Originally, the idea was to produce Wonder Woman 3 with the plot set in the present day. But the drafts submitted by Patty Jenkins they didn’t like it.

Lynda Carter would return to the role of Asteria, after a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

The plot follows Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in 1984, during the Cold War, clashing with two great enemies – media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy Barbara Minerva – while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.