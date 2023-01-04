Galaxy S23: everything we know about Samsung’s future cell phone – 1/4/2023

Samsung’s new generation of advanced cell phones is expected to be announced in February. And rumors about how the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ line are already floating around.

One of the main bets is double the storage of the current Galaxy S22. According to site of technology Tom’s Guide (which usually brings leaks about cell phones), the basic models already come with 256 GB. If this is confirmed, it will give an advantage over the competitor, Apple’s iPhone 14, which starts with 128 GB.

The previous generation had three models: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra (with a larger screen).

What the Galaxy S23 may have from settings:

6.1-inch screen and 2340 x 1080p FHD+ resolution

Memory from 256 GB

200 MP resolution camera

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max In-Display Fingerprint Reader

Satellite communication to remote areas

Metal rings around the camera

S23 Ultra should continue with 5,000 mAh battery

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 can start on February 1st — the scheduled date for the Galaxy Unpacked event — for those who already want to secure the new model, according to the website.

The official sale should take place about two weeks after the event, in mid-February – around the 17th – in the US.

fingerprint reader

The S23 full-line fingerprint reader can be renewed as well. According to sources at Tom’s Guide (via Twitter RGcloudS), the phones would feature the latest Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max sensor.

The advantage is that it occupies an area 17 times larger than the current ones, which allows the scanning of several impressions at once – giving an upgrade in unlocking security.

satellite communication

The devices may also have special satellite communication, used to send emergency messages in remote areas or without cellular signal. The novelty would come to face Apple’s rival, which introduced Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14.

According to reports released by the Korean website ET News, the technology is the result of a possible partnership between Samsung and Iridium Communications, a company that owns 66 low-orbit equipment capable of providing this type of emergency contact.

Design

The bigger brother in the family, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have design changes. According to rumors, it will come with more robust metal rings around the cameras and a flatter screen. This change would make sense, given the complaints from users who pointed out a malfunction of the S Pen stylus on the more curved display.

Another potential change for the Ultra is weight, which could increase due to extra metal parts.

The S23 and S23+ should maintain a structure similar to its predecessor, the S22. Content creator Ahmed Qwaider, who often leaks information about technology launches, hinted at which colors could arrive in the new line: with black, green, lavender and beige. That is, according to the tweet, they would not have pink, gold or white models.

This goes against a previous rumor published by SamMobile, which pointed to the main colors of the Galaxy S23 as gold or rose gold, Galaxy S23 Plus in pink and S23 Ultra in green.

Screen

The Galaxy S23’s screen can reach 6.1 inches and a resolution of 2340 x 1080p (FHD+). Image quality is maintained in the S23+ by integrating a larger 6.6-inch display.

The S23 Ultra can be launched with a 6.8-inch screen and a resolution of 3088 x 1440p (Quad HD+). It is worth remembering that these are the specifications of the current models, without major changes.

Camera

Samsung fans are excited about the possibility of the Galaxy S23 Ultra being built with a 200MP camera — compared to the current 108MP of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This may be possible due to Samsung’s new sensor, which is supposed to be the ISOCELL HP2 and promises to surpass those of the current model. If the move becomes a reality, it will be Samsung’s biggest photography leap in 5 years.

The leaker Ice Universe even published on Twitter that it is almost certain that the camera will come with this capability, adding a larger aperture of f / 1.7 to capture more light – which helps mainly in night photography.

For those who are curious, last year Samsung published an official video showing the power of the 200MP ISOCELL Image Sensor, which promises to bring more detail in the photos. In the content, an image of a cat is printed and hung on a giant billboard on the side of a building.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ can be manufactured with a selfie camera with a resolution of 12MP — slightly larger than the current one on the S22, with 10MP.

About the videos, it is possible that the cell phones are integrated with a capture mode of 30 frames per second in 8K.

performance and battery

Inside, the Galaxy S23 family may have the processing of the new overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — a method that increases performance beyond factory standards.

The technology was introduced in November last year by the manufacturer. It brings improvements in processing and energy savings compared to the first generation model, and integrates a more advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) engine.

About storage, the rumors are as follows:

256 GB for Galaxy S23 and S23+ base models, keeping the RAM memory size at 8 GB.

S23 Ultra would arrive with configurations of 12 GB of RAM and space of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB to save files.

About the load, experts point out: