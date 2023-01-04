Game of Thrones Shows Influenced by HBO Changes

to the futureA Game of ThronesPop-ups may not be immune to ongoing changes HBO Maxfor me George RR Martin.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the author wrote that some of his planned shows set in the “Game of Thrones” universe became “stuck” on the streaming device. After HBO parent WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in April, HBO Max’s slate of content narrowed to cut costs, contributing to the cancellation of shows like “Love Life”, “Minx” and “FBoy Island”. ”.

Though “Game of Thrones” prequel House of the Dragon has the biggest season finale since HBO has seen the original series renewed for a second season, Martin writes that other projects in development aren’t set in stone.

“Some of them move faster than others, as development always does,” Martin wrote. “None of them have been given the green light yet, although we hope… maybe soon. Some have been archived, but I don’t agree that they are dead. You can take anything off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. I’m impressed. “All changes to HBO Max are definitely upon us.”

While Martin didn’t specify which projects have been shelved, there are at least six projects that have been reported to be in development, including a “Tales of Dunk and Egg” prequel series Princess Nymeria Stationed “10,000 Ships” and a Jon Snow spin-off Where Kit Harington is linked to the star.

HBO Max representatives did not immediately respond. diverseRequest for comment.

Martin also took time in the post to honor the movies and shows he enjoyed this year, shouting out “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Sandman,” and the second season of “The White Lotus.”

He wrote of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s “fantastic performances”. “A powerful story, one that I will remember for a long time… but it is very sad. I see people calling it a comedy. Seriously? Well, that’s black humor.”

Read Martin’s full blog post here.