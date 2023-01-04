Genius Meme nails Harry Potter perfectly in a nutshell » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

A Reddit user compares the iconic fantasy character Harry Potter to a viral clip from the Miracle Workers series starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Harry Potter was summed up in a nutshell by a hilarious new meme. O Harry Potter film franchise, adapted from the series of children’s novels of the same name, began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, a film that introduced viewers around the world to actor Daniel Radcliffe in the title role as a boy wizard who discovers he is a magician and is taken to Hogwarts School of Magic. He would reprise the role in every Harry Potter film by the end of 2011 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two.

On Reddit, user Alternative_Fox_6871 posted a clip from the Radcliffe series miracle workers with the caption “Harry Potter in a nutshell.” The clip, which is an interview with his dark age character Prince Chauncley, shows the character bragging about how he was born rich but worked hard to get to where he is today, talking about how “tiring” is staying alive. While Chauncley’s comments are more blunt upper-class satire, they seem to perfectly describe the trials and tribulations of the boy wizard Radcliffe brought to life. Check out the video below:

Daniel Radcliffe’s Best Roles Since Harry Potter

After beginning his career playing one of contemporary pop culture’s most iconic heroes, Radcliffe has made a variety of interesting decisions, seemingly led by his desire to explore new types of roles rather than seeking greater heights of fame and fortune. That includes miracle workers itself, a comedy anthology series in which he co-stars with Steve Buscemi. After a short period trying to figure out what direction he wanted to go in, he played more adult roles in movies like the haunted house thriller. The woman in BlackRadcliffe took on roles that seemed even more antithetical to Harry Potter.

For some time, the actor happily played villains in films, including Joe Hill’s adaptation. horns, in which he mysteriously sprouts horns that influence himself and others into hellish acts during a murder investigation. He played a more mundane but equally evil role in the magical crime movie. Now you see me 2. However, his best villain appearance is arguably in 2022. the lost cityin which he played an amoral billionaire tycoon who kidnaps Sandra Bullock’s novel character while searching for ancient treasure.

However, the papers that show the Harry Potter star talents at their full potential are the strangest. That includes playing “Weird” Al Yankovic himself in the entirely fictional biopic. Stranger: The Al Yankovic Story, in which Al is often shirtless, falls in love with Madonna and brings down a cartel while writing chart-topping parody songs. One of her other brilliantly weird recent roles was in 2015 swiss army mana buddy comedy in which he plays a farting corpse that was directed by the duo behind this year’s awards success Everything everywhere at once.

Source: Alternative_Fox_6871