Germany refuses to pay reparations to Poland for World War II – News













The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday (3) that the German government formally rejected the Polish request to negotiate compensation for the damage suffered during World War II.

“According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for damages due to the war is closed and the German government has no intention of opening negotiations on this matter,” said a statement released by diplomacy after receiving an official response from Berlin.

Poland added that it would continue to demand compensation for “German aggression and occupation between 1939-1945”.

In September, Poland estimated World War II losses at around 1.3 billion euros and sent a formal diplomatic note to Berlin with a request for compensation.















The press service of the German Foreign Ministry confirmed to AFPthis Tuesday, that the federal government “responded to a verbal note from Poland, dated October 3, 2022”, reiterating that it does not publicly disclose “the contents of its diplomatic correspondence”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock denied the request during a visit to Warsaw in October and said that for Berlin this was a closed chapter.

Germany claims that Poland renounced war reparations in 1953 and that it has confirmed this position on several occasions.

Berlin maintained the same arguments in the face of claims for damages raised in the past by Greece.

Conservatives who govern Poland question the validity of the 1953 agreement, claiming the country was under pressure from the Soviet Union.

