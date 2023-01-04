Glass Onion is the third most watched movie on Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earned the position of the third most watched movie on Netflix today. The film was released on streaming on December 23 after receiving a one-week limited release in theaters across the United States.

Only on the opening day, the feature reached the mark of 82.1 million hours watched and, since then, it has already recorded 209.4 million hours of viewing. Currently, the only movies that have more hours of watching on Netflix are Don’t Look Up and Red alert.

The latter, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, is currently the most watched English language film on the platform, with 364 million hours viewed.

Don’t Look Upstarring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, racked up 359.8 million hours of views in its first 28 days of release.

The film follows the story of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he tries to solve a mystery in Greece involving a tech billionaire and his friends.

Critically acclaimed the film, and it has received outstanding nominations at numerous awards shows, including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Director was not happy with the title of the film

Director Rian Johnson said he was upset at having to include the subtitle ‘Between Knives and Secrets’as he wanted the film to be called just Glass Onion.

He explained that he worked hard to make the original film and its sequel feel like separate films that could exist independently of one another.

In an interview with The Atlantic, he stated:

“I tried really hard to make them independent. Honestly, I’m bummed that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title, you know? I want it to be called just Glass Onion.”

“I understand, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know that this is the next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is that it’s always a new off-the-shelf novel. But there is a gravity of a thousand suns to serialized narrative.”

Rian also admitted that he would have liked it if the movie was longer on Netflix.

“I would love for it to be longer; I would love for it to last longer. But I also appreciate that Netflix did this, because it was a huge effort on their part to make this happen.”

“I hope it works really well so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available on Netflix.

