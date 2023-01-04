Golden Globes 2023 announces list of nominees for awards – GKPB

The nominees of Golden Globes 2023 were already announced in early December. The award ceremony is scheduled for January, 10featuring comedian Jerrod Carmichael and with the return of TV broadcasting.

They were 27 categories were announced in total, with five nominees each. This year, four awards in the TV categories were included, highlighting actors and actresses in TV comedy-musical or drama series, and TV miniseries, anthologies or movies.

Check out the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes:

Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

black bird

Dahmer: An American Cannibal

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes – “Toby’s New Life”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “In the Name of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”

Aubrey Plaza – “The White Lotus”

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts – “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega – “Wandinha”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Best Actress in a Series in a TV Series – Drama

Emma D’arcy – ‘The House of the Dragon’

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”

Hilary Swank – “Alaska: In Search of the News”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

“Abbott Elementary”

“The bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wandinha”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy/Musical or Drama Series

John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Crown”

John Turturro – “Break”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Break”

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham – “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins – “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”

Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – “Black Bird”

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”

Evan Peters – “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy”

Best Film- Drama

“Avatar: The Way of the Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

best screenplay

Todd Field, “Tar”

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Between Women

Best Original Film Recording

Alexandre Desplat, “Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Among Women”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman – “The Son”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection”

Best Director

James Cameron – “Avatar: Way to Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything everywhere at once”

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

best foreign film

“RRR” (India)

“Nothing new at the front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to leave” (South Korea)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Angela Bassett, “”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever””

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sorrows”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything everywhere at once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Night Nurse”

Best Original Song in a Film

“Carolina” Taylor Swift (“Far Away From Here”)

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama

Cate Blanchett – “Tar”

Olivia Colman – “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical