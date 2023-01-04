Google’s new tool promises to solve a problem we’ve all faced; know more!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

When we leave an appointment, we are often faced with the dilemma of having a prescription whose handwriting we do not understand. After all, have you ever received a prescription and not understood the doctor’s difficult handwriting? Or do you still have a document in your hands with completely illegible content? Know that Google promises to solve problems like these in 2023.

That’s because, at the end of 2022, the platform announced that it will develop technology to decipher difficult letters. Know more.

How will Google’s technology that promises to decipher difficult letters?

During its annual conference in India, Google announced that it will create a device capable of deciphering what is written on medical prescriptions and other documents with difficult handwriting.

Although the tool relies on the partnership of the medical and pharmaceutical areas to be developed, it will also be useful for understanding old documents, necessarily handwritten. Therefore, it can also be a complementary research resource for historians, anthropologists, journalists and other researchers.

The idea is that the feature is part of Google Lens, which makes facial recognition in images. To use it, the person will have to photograph the recipe or the document he wants to understand, open the tool and attach it to it. It will also be possible to open the camera and take the photo by the tool itself. She will then scan and translate below what is written.

There is still no launch forecast, but Google has promised that it will launch the feature in 2023. It will certainly be a revolution, as there will be no more problems in spending hours to discover information from a research documentation and, even more, from a medical prescription, such an important document for health.

