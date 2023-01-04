great news for those who use the app

Do you know the Caixa Tem app? Through it, a new law is enabling a super advantage for users. know what

A line of credit for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and individuals is being made available by Caixa Tem.

Law 14,438, of 2022, instituted the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs – also called Digital SIM –, which enabled the new loan modality.

As established by said law, Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will be able to access R$ 4,500 in credit, while other people can get up to R$ 1,500. Those who are MEI earn more because the objective of the initiative is precisely to encourage small entrepreneurs and defray operating expenses.

How to apply for Caixa Tem credit?

Caixa Tem credit must be requested directly by the application. The Caixa Tem app is available on Google Play and the App Store. It is important to note that only individuals can make the request through the app. Anyone who is MEI should look for a Caixa agency.

Those who do not yet have a Caixa Tem account will need to provide some personal data such as RG and CPF to register and be able to use the services offered by the application.

It is then possible to search for the option “Loan – CAIXA Tem Credit” to request the credit. A period of about 10 days is needed before confirming the opening of the digital account.

MEI x Individual

Credit rules vary according to the status of the person making the request. As already mentioned, there are differences in the values ​​offered to individuals and MEIs.

The first thing that should be alerted is that Law 14,438 determines the amounts of R$ 1,500 and R$ 4,500, respectively, but there is a caveat.

These amounts are higher than those currently offered by Caixa, as the measure is still in the Senate and needs approval. In this way, the values ​​are configured as follows:

For Individuals

Credit from BRL 500 to BRL 1 thousand;

Monthly interest rate between 2.99% up to 3.60%.

for MEI

Credit from R$ 1,500 to R$ 3,000;

Monthly interest rate from 1.99% up to 3.60%.

An important observation is that the loan will only be released after evaluation by the bank.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock