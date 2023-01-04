Green record: in Norway, 80% of new cars in 2022 are electric | Energy and Science

Breaking a green record, almost four out of five new cars bought in Norway will be electric in 2022, representing 80% of sales. In 2021, the Scandinavian country had hit the 64.5% mark. This is what data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) show, with the top ranking being led by the American automaker Tesla, which alone sold 138,265 electric vehicles last year – 79.3% of the total.

“Our message to the rest of the world is clear: there is no excuse for unnecessary pollution from internal combustion engines when the climate crisis is so urgent to address,” Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association, told CBS. News.

The month of December exceeded expectations: electric cars monopolized 82.8% of sales and the reason for the increase is that Norwegians rushed to buy them before a tax change that came into force in January 2023. , who secured their tram in 2022, benefited from tax exemption, in addition to being charged lower rates for road tolls and public parking, one of the ways the government encourages purchases.

With the change, effective January 1, the 25% sales tax exemption on purchase only applies to the first NOK 500,000 (about $50,500) of the price. According to the authorities, the measure was taken due to the subsequent loss of income for the state and the popularization of these cars.

A major producer of oil and petroleum, Norway has been a pioneer in zero-emission cars and the goal is that there are no more combustion-powered cars by 2025. Compared to the European Union, electric cars accounted for only 8.6% of registrations of new cars in the first nine months of 2022.