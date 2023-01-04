Grêmio announces the signing of Fábio, from Nantes

This Tuesday (03) was quite busy at Grêmio. After the arrival of Luis Suárez, who was received with a party at the airport, Tricolor also announced another reinforcement for the 2023 season. Fábio, who was at Nantes, in France, signed a two-year contract with the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

At the age of 32, Fábio arrives at Grêmio and should already join the pre-season work. As Tricolor Gaúcho starts the year before the other teams, due to the Recopa Gaúcha dispute, the idea is that the right-back starts training with the rest of the squad, focusing, at the beginning, on the physical issue.

Fábio’s arrival was seen as essential by Grêmio. With the departure of Leonardo Gomes and Edilson, coach Renato Gaúcho started the pre-season with only players from the base. Because of this, Tricolor’s goal is for the side to be prepared as soon as possible to debut and take over the title.

In addition to Fábio, Grêmio will continue on the market after another right-back. The name of João Pedro, currently in Porto, Portugal, is the favorite, with negotiations already underway. Even so, the full-back who arrives after a season of 30 games for Nantes should start the year among the starters.

Check out Grêmio’s full official note on Fbio’s hiring below:

“Fábio, who was at Nantes/FRA, is another Tricolor reinforcement for the 2023 season. At the age of 32, the athlete signs with Tricolor for two years, with a bond until December 2024.

fabio Pereira da Silva spent his entire career in European football. He started in Fluminense’s youth system, where he remained until July 2008, but shortly after turning 18 he signed a contract with Manchester United / ING. For the English club, he played for five seasons, winning the Premier League in 2011. The following year, he was loaned to Queen Park Ranges / ING and, in 2014, ended up being bought by Cardiff City, from Wales, but which disputes the Premier League.

In 2016, he signed a two-year contract with Middlesbrough/ING before joining Nantes/FRA, where he won the French Cup this season. The athlete was also highlighted by the Brazilian Under-17 team, winning the 2007 South American Championship.