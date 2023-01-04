Grêmio announces the signing of Fabio

New Boost!

Athlete signs two-year contract with the Club

03 JAN 2023 17:00 | Updated on 03 JAN 2023 18:14

Full-back Fabio, who was at Nantes/FRA, is yet another Tricolor reinforcement for the 2023 season. At the age of 32, the athlete signs with Tricolor for two years, with a bond until December 2024.

Fabio Pereira da Silva spent his entire career in European football. He started in Fluminense’s youth system, where he remained until July 2008, but shortly after turning 18 he signed a contract with Manchester United / ING. For the English club, he played for five seasons, winning the Premier League in 2011. The following year, he was loaned to Queen Park Ranges / ING and, in 2014, ended up being bought by Cardiff City, from Wales, but which disputes the Premier League. In 2016, he signed a two-year deal with Middlesbrough/ING before joining Nantes/FRA where he won the French Cup this season. The athlete was also highlighted by the Brazilian Under-17 National Team, winning the 2007 South American Championship. He was even called up to play for the main Brazilian team in 2011.

Token:

Name: Fabio Pereira da Silva

Position: Lateral

Birth: 7/9/1990

Location: Petrópolis/RJ

Clubs: Manchester United/ING, Queens Park Rangers/ING, Cardiff City/GAL, Middlesbrough/ING and Nantes/FRA

Titles: 2011 Premier League and FA Super Cup (Manchester United), 2021/22 French Cup (Nantes) and 2007 U-17 South American Championship (Brazilian national team)

Check out the exclusive video from GrêmioTV below:

Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA