Grêmio follows with ‘package’ for 2023 and announces ex-Manchester United as 9th reinforcement for the season

Tricolor gaucho announced names like Luis Suárez and Reinaldo in recent weeks

O Guild has yet another reinforcement announced for the 2023 season. This Tuesday (3), the club announced that it reached a agreement for the signing of winger Fábio.

At the age of 32, the left-back signs contract until December 2024 with the Gaucho Tricolor.

Formed in the basic categories of FluminenseFábio spent his entire professional career in Europe, receiving greater prominence when he went to Manchester United still on base alongside his twin brother Rafael, currently on Botafogo.

At Premier Leaguethe defender still acted in the queens park rangersat the cardiff and not Middlesbroughbefore heading to France, where he played for the Nantes.

At Brazilian Team player, stood out in winning the U-17 South American Cup in 2007. He was even called up to the professional team in 2011.

Fabio is the 9th reinforcement of Grêmio for 2023. The team also announced the arrivals of Pepe, Reinaldo, Everton Galdino, Bruno Uvini, Gustavinho, carballo, crystallized and Luis Suarez.