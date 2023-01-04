‘Harry Potter’ actor slams JK Rowling’s transphobic lines: ‘Right to choose’

In an interview, Harry Melling reacted to prejudiced comments posted by the author in 2020
The actor Harry Melling33, who starred in the franchise ‘Harry Potter’living the protagonist’s cousin, Dudley Dursleyshared how he feels about the controversial views from the writerJ.K. Rowlingabout gender issues. The actor was invited by The Independent to give a interview commenting on the case.
He said that despite do not identify as the “right spokesperson” to speak on the subject, he thinks the question it’s very simple”.
I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, for me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Each person has the right to choose who they are and identify themselves as what they are true to themselves,” he said.
melting also talked about the power of choice of each: “I don’t want to get into the finger-pointing debate and say, ‘That’s right, that’s wrong,’ because I don’t think I’m the right spokesperson for that,” he added. “But I believe everyone has the right to choose.”
Reviews for the author
In June 2020, Rowling, 57, it was criticized when it seemed support anti-transgender ideals in a series of tweets. She further reinforced her controversial views in an essay shared on her site a few days later, according to the People portal.
O protagonist trio of the movies, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintpositioned against the author’s comments. In season, Radcliffe wrote, in an essay for The Trevor Project, that “any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health associations who have far more experience in this matter than JK or me”.