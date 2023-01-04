“He will no longer play for Flamengo”; Braz surprises and cancels hiring at Mengão

The board of Flamengo announced the first reinforcement for the season, it is about Gerson who returned to Rubro-Negro after losing space in the Olympique de Marseille. Along with the midfielder, the management also officially presented the arrival of the coach Vitor Pereira. Despite the top understanding that the team has a good understanding, it seeks to reinforce positions said to be lacking in order to dispute the Club World Cup.

One of the names that began to be circulated behind the scenes was that of Anderson Talisca, currently in Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. According to information provided by journalist Júlio Miguel Neto, the vice-president of Flamengo Marcos Brazafter a press conference at the flat tvsaid that he even carried out surveys seeking the signing of the midfielder.

“Player, midfielder, much talked about by the press. Flamengo even consulted his situation. He is a player who earns a very high price at the current club, but it is a position that Flamengo lacks and goes to the market and seeks. But Marcos Braz, today, ruled it out. And, for me, it did not rule out the unlikely. He will no longer play for Flamengo”, pointed.

O communicator even revealed that what he did the board refuse it was the high price to be able to bring it. “Flamengo made a consultation, saw that it was very expensive. I asked him: ‘and Anderson Talisca? You’re a midfielder, a player from Carlos Leite and you have a great relationship with the Carlos Leite group’. (…) ‘And Anderson Talisca proceeds? Oh man, I’m not even going to say that’. And he didn’t speak in a tone of ignorance, but pointed out that there never was.”