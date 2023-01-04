“He won’t go to Flamengo anymore”; Cariocas suffer defeat in the market and Corinthians ‘smiles’ to contract to close the airport

It’s no secret that Corinthians is looking for reinforcements for the offensive system. President Duilio Monteiro Alves continues to work to make signings that fit Alvinegro’s game model. The representative tried in every way to Coutinho, but it seems that the Brazilian should remain at Aston Villa-ING.

Coutinho he let it be understood that he would agree to play for Timão, but he receives a high salary in Europe and, at that moment, he is not willing to ask for a release, giving up a lot of money. Aston Villa, as they paid about 20 million euros to buy him from Barcelona, ​​he also rules out any possibility of free release.

Thus, the arrival of the crack became more complicated. On the other hand, Coringão won a golden chance to close a signing – if not at the same level – also very important. Its about Anderson Talisca, an attacking midfielder who currently plays for Al-Nassr, a club that just signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The Arab team will need to get rid of a player and Talisca can be traded.

The important news on this subject is that Flamengo took its team from the field. The club from Rio de Janeiro will no longer try to sign him, leaving the way open for Corinthians. Talisca has already declared that she is a Corinthians fan and dreams of one day defending the black and white colors in her career.

“Flamengo made an appointment, saw that it was very expensive. I asked him (Marcos Braz): ‘And Anderson Talisca? You’re a midfielder, a player from Carlos Leite and you have a great relationship with the Carlos Leite group’. (…) ‘And Anderson Talisca proceeds? Oh man, I’m not even going to say that’. And he didn’t speak in a tone of ignorance, but pointed out that this never happened (…)“, said the communicator Julio Miguel Neto.